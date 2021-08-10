Cancel
House Rent

With tenants who won't pay or leave, small landlords face struggles of their own

By Jonathan O'Connell
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Collins of Lahaina, Hawaii, lost her job as a restaurant server during the pandemic but hoped to stay afloat on rent she collects from three small condos she owns. Things didn't go as planned. Collins, 61, said one of her tenants has largely abandoned Collins's condo for another home and purchased a new automobile but refuses to either pay rent or leave Collins's property, even changing the locks so Collins could not access it.

