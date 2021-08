South Korean tech powerhouse LG has introduced three more models from its Gram lineup to the Indian market. They are the LG Gram 14, LG Gram 16, and LG Gram 17 lightweight laptops all coming with the 11th generation Intel Core processor. The company, in unveiling the ultra-light products in India, states that the LG Gram lineup was designed to maximize the usability for the consumers, with superior performance and strong battery life. The LG Gram models are focused on providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle.