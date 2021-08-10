Spotters, radar report tornadoes in northern Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service has received reports of tornadoes in the suburbs north of Chicago that damaged homes and knocked down trees. Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio says the tornado reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed by the weather service. He adds that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The weather service website says a tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County. There were tornado reports in other counties as well.