Once Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty crossed the midpoint of its fifth season, something changed. It was hard to tell at first with S05E06 "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" because… well… we weren't exactly big fans of that episode. But then last week's Jacob Hair-directed, John Harris-written "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" rolled around and it had a lot of things that worked for us. From the twisted takes on "Voltron" and anime cliches to a nod to some familiar mob movies that surprisingly didn't come with venom (unlike heist and time travel films). And if you ever needed an example of the essential role Morty plays in Rick's life, it would be tough to find one better. Yet it felt off but I couldn't figure out why. Then as I was explaining the episode to someone late last week, I figured out what the "problem" was.