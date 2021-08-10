Some Damage to Buildings; No Injuries in Northern DeKalb County After Storm
There were some damaged buildings, but no injuries reported after a bout of strong storms and tornadoes moved through Northern DeKalb County Monday night. DeKalb County Coroner and Emergency Services Disaster Agency Coordinator Dennis Miller says damage to some farm buildings and a roof of a home was reported near Base Line Road in the northern part of the county. There were some more buildings damaged in a tornado in the area of Bethany Road and Fenstermaker Road near Sycamore.www.wspynews.com
