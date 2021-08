Tales for Tots Second Tuesday of the Month • 2 p.m. • Bank of Knowledge. Children ages 2-6 will enjoy story time at the Edgerton Library. There will also be a craft and small snack. Pre-registration is by 8 a.m. on August 10th. The theme for August 10 will be robots. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office will be special guest reader. All children must be accompanied by someone over the age of 12. This is a FREE activity.