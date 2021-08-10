Cancel
Charleston, SC

Local Gullah Artist Releases Second Edition of Book About Gullah Recipes

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor and Gullah Storyteller Theresa Jenkins Hilliard recently released her third book entitled, Mama Doonk’s Gullah Recipes (2nd Edition). This book features 25 plus bonus recipes, along with additional anecdotes made for reminiscing and a chuckle. Hilliard’s first book, Mama Doonk’s Gullah Recipes: A Celebration of Charleston’s Gullah-Geechee Culture and Cuisine, was published in October 2018. Born and reared on Edisto Island, she spent much of her early life with her grandmother, Susan Jenkins, known to her as “Mama” and to others as “Mama Doonk.” Many of the recipes in these books were Mama Doonk’s own, often prepared with the help of Hilliard as a young girl. It started out as a scrapbook of recipes for Hilliard’s children. The book pays homage to her ancestors with field-to-table recipes prepared by Mama Doonk, Hilliard’s mother, aunt, and Hilliard herself.

