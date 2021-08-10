Cancel
Clifton Park, NY

Would You Like To Roast Governor Cuomo?

By Steve King
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love him or hate him...now you can roast him (as a S'more) over an open fire. One very clever seller on the Clifton Park Online Garage Sale Facebook page has offered to sell custom made Governor Cuomo S'more kits with a marshmallow that's been printed with an image of Cuomo. Right now they are for sale for only $4, and that seems like a great deal for a Hershey Chocolate Bar, two graham crackers, and a flat marshmallow printed with an image of our disgraced governor. According to the seller's Facebook page, she uses a special printer with edible ink made from food coloring to print images on all sorts of goodies like cookies, chips, marshmallows, and m&m’s.

