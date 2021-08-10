Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

The USDA has stuck out its neck in August with sharp revisions lower shown for Canada's all-wheat production (including durum) as well as canola. While the estimates will attract debate, they more closely reflect the situation faced than is currently shown by the Canadian government. The first official production estimates will not be released until Aug. 30 in Canada, while revisions to capture a lower harvested area this growing season will not be seen until the December production of field crops report.