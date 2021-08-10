Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets
OMAHA (DTN) -- At midmorning Tuesday, December corn is trading down 3/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents. September KC wheat is up 9 1/2 cents, and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 1/2 cents. August soybeans expire Friday and are trading up 16 cents, a strong sign of commercial demand that is expanding the premium over the September contract to nearly a dollar a bushel. The September Dow Jones futures are trading up 160 points, and the September U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.15. December gold is trading up $5.20, and September crude oil is up $2.22 a barrel.www.dtnpf.com
