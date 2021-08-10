Cancel
Health

Use Your Voice

emilyprogram.com
 4 days ago

At The Emily Program, we passionately advocate for eating disorder awareness, prevention, and access to treatment. If you’ve ever wondered how you can help, there are plenty of ways to get involved!. Here are a few ideas:. Speak out. Volunteer as a speaker at one of our Recovery Nights. Share...

www.emilyprogram.com

Public Health
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Health
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Loss
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Lifestyle

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
New York City, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Skin Care
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Public Health
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Kids

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Health
Woman's World

This Powerful Essential Oil Fights Joint Pain, Liver Damage, and Brain Disease

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is a powerful Indian spice that’s known for it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, and it’s often touted as one of nature’s most potent superfoods. But besides using turmeric to flavor your favorite stews and curries, you can also reap the benefits of this spice by using turmeric essential oil.
Health
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
New York City, NY
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Drinking Diet Soda, Experts Say

Which type of diet soda drinker are you: The kind who enjoys the occasional sip of fizz and flavor, or one who has to have it every day? Because it's calorie-free, you might think of your favorite diet soft drink as a free-for-all… however, after one journalist has shared the struggle of her 40-year Diet Coke habit, addiction experts are sounding an alarm about your health that, as one doctor suggests, we should all be "very concerned" about.
Nutrition
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Public Health
The Hill

Greene waves off concerns of hospital overcrowding: 'We can't live forever'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday waved off concerns over hospitals exceeding capacity due to COVID-19, saying “we can’t live forever.”. During an interview with right-wing network “Real America’s Voice,” Greene claimed that the media and public health officials are over-hyping the number of people that have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

