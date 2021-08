Recognized for their excellence in the classroom, in addition to on their respective playing surfaces, six Stanford student-athletes have been named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. Brooke Forde was named the Academic All-America Women’s At-Large Team member of the year, and was one of two first team Academic All-Americans, joining Emily Arbuthnott. Tyler Abramson and Shane Griffith were second team honorees, while Axel Geller and Alex Liang earned third team nods.