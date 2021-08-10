Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

 6 days ago

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("KCS") today announced that it has received an unsolicited proposal from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") to acquire KCS in a transaction whereby shareholders of KCS would receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash for each share of KCS common stock held.

Posted by
Benzinga

KCS Declines Canadian Pacific's Revised, $31B Takeover Offer

KCS (NYSE: KSU) late Thursday determined that CN's (NYSE: CNI) bid to acquire KCS is still the "superior proposal," turning down CP's revised offer. Rivals CP (NYSE: CP) and CN are seeking to acquire KCS. CP and KCS announced in March their plans to merge, but then CN put forth a competing bid and KCS opted in May to go with CN's bid instead.
Posted by
TheStreet

Kansas City Southern Board Of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway Does Not Constitute A Superior Proposal To Its Agreement With CN

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report ("KCS") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board"), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a "Company Superior Proposal," as defined in KCS' previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).
Argus Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Hold

Argus analyst John Eade downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)
Kansas City Gains On Report Canadian Pacific Plans Revised Bid

Investing.com -- Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE:KSU), at the heart of a bidding war between Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), was up 4.2% in Tuesday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal about a likely revised offer from Canadian Pacific. According to the WSJ...
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern stock jumps after Canadian Pacific submits 'superior' buyout bid

Shares of Kansas City Southern rallied 6.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. confirmed that it has made what it believes is a "superior" buyout bid for the Missouri-based railroad operator. That follows a report in The Wall Street Journal that Canadian Pacific was planning a new higher bid. The bid comes about three months after the companies' merger agreement was terminated, resulting in a $700 million breakup fee, as Kansas City Southern (KSU) instead entered a merger deal with rival Canadian National Railway Co.'s following Canadian National's "superior" bid. Under terms of Canadian...
MarketWatch

Canadian National responds to Canadian Pacific's hostile bid for Kansas City Southern, calling it 'inferior'

Canadian National Railway Co. called rival Canadian Pacific Railway Co.'s new unsolicited buyout bid for Kansas City Southern "inferior" to the terms of the CN-KCS merger deal, despite CP's call that its new bid was "superior." CN noted that the merger deal that KCS agreed on back in May was valued at $33.6 billion, including debt, while the bid CP submitted was valued at $31 billion. CP argued that a CP-KCS combination offers "significantly higher regulatory certainty" than a CN-KCS combination. CN responded by saying its merger deal is currently under review by the Surface Transportation Board (STB), following a comment period which resulted in "overwhelming support" from customers, suppliers, elected officials, organized labor, local communities and stakeholders. "CN and KCS' agreed transaction remains superior and the best option for both companies' stakeholders to deliver on a combination that will enhance competition and provide new servicing options for customers," CN said in a statement. CN shares rose 0.4% in morning trading, CP's stock fell 1.0% and KCS shares rallied 7.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Transportation Average ran up 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tacked on 72 points, or 0.2%.
Sullivan & Cromwell Reps Canadian Pacific Railway in Offer to Buy Kansas City Southern, Escalating Bidding War

Canadian Pacific Railway made an offer on Tuesday to acquire Kansas City Southern for $31 million, escalating a bidding war for the U.S. railway. The offer comes in slightly lower than a rival bid from Canadian National, which agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern in May 2021 for $33.5 billion. Canadian Pacific indicated that its proposal has “significantly higher regulatory certainty.” Canadian Pacific was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell; Bennett Jones; and Stinson LLP. Creel-García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez advised Canadian Pacific on Mexican laws. Evercore, serving as the financial advisor to the board of Canadian Pacific, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon.
KSU Not Tempted by CP's Revised Proposal, Sticks to CNI Offer

KSU - Free Report) rejected the revised offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (. CP - Free Report) . The Kansas City, MO-based railroad operator’s board gave a thumbs down to Canadian Pacific’s renewed $31-billion offer (including the assumption of $3.8-billion outstanding debt of Kansas City Southern). The board members...
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.
Posted by
Benzinga

