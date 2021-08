Tuesday’s penultimate episode of Superman & Lois‘ first season may have started out like the calm before the storm — but things didn’t stay calm for long. The ominous hour picked up three weeks after Tal-Roh assumed his position as the new eradicator, and things are not going well. For anyone. Chrissy is facing the very real possibility of having to sell the Smallville Gazette, Kyle received an offer to head up a fire station in a town two hours away, and the locals are growing increasingly restless over the continued presence of the D.O.D. in their town.