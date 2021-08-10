VALORANT Patch 3.03 introduces crosshair profiles

According to a Tweet sent out by Valorant, Patch 3.03 will arrive Aug. 10. The development team hasn't hinted about what changes could arrive, but many speculate that balancing to the robot Agent KAY/O will be a big part of the patch. The development team admitted to as much in the patch notes for Patch 3.02. Fans can expect changes to his signature ability, ZERO/point (E) and his ultimate ability, NULL/cmd (X). Right now, other than the usual bug fixes, nobody except the dev team has an idea about what's in store for Valorant fans.