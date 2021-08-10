Cancel
Presidential Election

Protecting Our Vote

By Jim Calvert, Bob Grover Commentators
Emporia gazette.com
 5 days ago

Former President Donald Trump continues to promote the “Big Lie” (that he won the 2020 presidential election) in appearances on conservative media outlets and at rallies. While some pass this off as simply rhetoric, or the exercise of free speech rights, the “voter security” legislation being proposed and passed by state legislatures across the country shows the real danger our democracy faces. The For the People Act addresses these attacks on democracy and needs our support.

The First Amendment protects many activities related to voting — expressing political views near polling stations, signing petitions to put initiatives on a ballot, receiving news coverage on the various candidates. But it stops short of protecting voting itself. The right to express ourselves freely is far more protected under the law than the right to vote, which is strange considering voting is a fundamental expression of our views. Our First Amendment freedoms enable us to figure out what changes we, as a society, want, and the most effective way of enacting those changes is by voting.

