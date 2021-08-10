Cancel
NFL

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman eyes snaps vacated by Sammy Watkins

By Ed Easton Jr.
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have some snaps up grabs in their high-powered offense with the departure of Sammy Watkins this offseason.

As the franchise marches on with its current corp of receivers, it appears the favorite to be Watkins’ successor has plenty to say on the topic. Mecole Hardman has never been shy since beginning his professional career back in 2019. The former Georgia Bulldog has already been a Pro Bowler and has his eyes set on taking another step forward in his career.

“Mentally just being prepared and just being ready when my number is called,” Hardman said. “When the opportunity presents itself, just got to come in this camp ready take on any challenge in front of you. Like you said, Sammy’s not here, and so there’s a lot more snaps to go around to replace that, so somebody’s got to step up and fill in the role. Whether it be two of us or three of us or how they want to do it, but I know whenever they call my number, I’m ready.”

The third-year speedster has kept it no secret that he is ready for a more prominent role. He discussed the growth and development of his skills while in camp.

”I think they’ve been going good,” Hardman said. “I’ve been having solid camp, still a lot to improve on, which I’m trying to do each and every day. Other than that, I think I’ve had a good, solid camp. Things are coming easy; things are clicking. Hopefully, just come out of this camp healthy and when the season gets here, see where I’ll be at.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been vocal about not naming a second starter opposite Tyreek Hill. The team’s unofficial depth chart had different plans. Hardman’s focus has been on improving and remaining ready for when his number is called, no matter the situation.

”Just being an overall receiver,” Hardman said. “Getting off the line, getting off the jam, using my hands more. Routes are pretty good right now; I think I’m doing good on my routes, catching the ball. Just being more aware of coverages. The whole thing, I want to get better at every aspect, so when that time comes, there’s no questions.”

