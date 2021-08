Katie Thurston officially handed out her final rose — and we’re breaking it all down on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons. The 30-year-old former banking manager got engaged to Blake Moynes after sending home finalist Justin Glaze during the Monday, August 9, finale episode. She previously had a tough goodbye with Greg Grippo during the August 2 episode, and while Katie got heated during her reunion with the New Jersey native, 29, at After the Final Rose, former Bachelor star Caila Quinn told Us that she understood why emotions were running high.