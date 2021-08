For the financial services industry, the pandemic was a call to action in meeting the financial needs of people and businesses affected by COVID-19. It was also a year marked by social unrest and of our country’s persistent racial gaps in income, education, health, wealth, homeownership, and economic opportunity. As classes resume in fall of 2021, banks across the United States will deploy their resources, reach and expertise to provide the next generation, particularly those in underserved communities, with the financial education they need for upward economic mobility and lifelong financial empowerment.