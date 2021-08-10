Peachtree Hotel Group Acquires More Than $1 Billion of Stressed and Distressed Assets

Insurer American National Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. said Monday they have agreed that Brookfield will acquire American National in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, American National shareholders will receive $190 in cash for each share, equal to a 55% premium over the unaffected share price of $122.56 on May 11, as well as a 24.7% premium over American National's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of Aug. 6. Once the deal closes, American National will retain its headquarters in Galveston, Texas and a present in League City, Texas, along with operational hubs in Springfield, Missouri and Albany, New York. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. American National shares jumped 7.3% premarket and have gained 80% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%. Brookfield shares were not yet active.