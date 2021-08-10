Cancel
Peachtree Hotel Group Acquires More Than $1 Billion of Stressed and Distressed Assets

 13 days ago

Peachtree Hotel Group announced that it had acquired more than $1 billion in stressed and distressed real estate assets since June 2020. “We have capitalized on the dislocation created by the pandemic with investments in assets at a lower cost basis than pre-pandemic pricing,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO. “Our strategy of opportunistically pivoting as the markets change allows us to capitalize on investments during any cycle.”

