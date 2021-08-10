Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Austria protests detention of 2 journalists in Belarus

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian Foreign Ministry has protested the detention of two journalists who were working in Belarus for Austria’s national broadcaster. An ORF correspondent and her camera operator were detained Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and taken to a police station. The broadcaster cited a Belarusian human rights group as saying that plainclothes police officers stopped the two journalists while they were interviewing a local resident. It says the pair were later released. Austria’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the police action “completely unacceptable” and said it “immediately” lodged a protest. Journalists have come under pressure in Belarus since the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president a year ago triggered mass protests.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Protest Riot#Ap#Orf#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Russia arrests top hypersonic research scientist in treason case

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday ordered a 73-year-old leading specialist in hypersonic technology to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of state treason, the latest in a series of such cases. Security officers arrested the suspect, Alexander Kuranov, general director of the...
EuropeArkansas Online

BBC journalist at risk of Russia expulsion

MOSCOW -- Russia has refused to renew a visa for a BBC journalist in Moscow -- effectively an expulsion as tensions with Britain rise -- a move that the British government and the BBC condemned Friday as an assault on media freedom. Rossiya 24 said late Thursday that BBC correspondent...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Austria

VIENNA, Austria -- A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said a feud with team officials made her feel she could not safely return home arrived in Austria on Wednesday, part of a journey that could see her settle in Europe to avoid reprisals from her authoritarian government. After a stopover in...
ProtestsPosted by
IBTimes

Last Protest Leader In Belarus Dances In Court As Trial Starts

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September, after resisting a forced deportation by the KGB security...
ProtestsBBC

Belarus protests: Trial of opposition figures begins

The trial of two leading Belarusian opposition figures has begun behind closed doors at a court in Minsk. Protest organiser Maria Kolesnikova was arrested last year after she tore up her passport to resist attempts by authorities to forcibly expel her to Ukraine. She and opposition lawyer Maxim Znak have...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Maria Kolesnikova, Face of Belarus Street Protests, Goes on Trial

(Reuters) - Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday facing up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism. Kolesnikova, 39, has not been seen in public for months. She was detained after ripping...
Protestseverythinglubbock.com

Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched Sunday in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged. Many carried the...
Advocacyleadertimes.com

China dismisses Canadian protests over cases tied to Huawei

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday dismissed Canada’s protests of harsh sentences handed down by Chinese courts to Canadians whose cases are seen as linked to the arrest in Vancouver of a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa of making unwarranted, groundless accusations that “grossly interfered in China’s […]
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

Russia can renew BBC journalist visa if UK responds in kind

MOSCOW — Russia could renew a visa for a BBC journalist to let her resume work in Moscow if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Russia has refused to renew a visa for BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford in an effective expulsion...
Environmentwcn247.com

Russia's Putin urges stronger response to Siberian wildfires

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged authorities to strengtnen their efforts to fight wildfires in northeastern Siberia, calling the situation “unprecedented.” Speaking Saturday in a video call with officials, Putin noted that 13 forest fires in the Sakha-Yakutia region are raging within five kilometers (3 miles) from populated areas and emphasized the need to closely monitor the situation to protect residents. Yakutia, the largest of Russia’s 85 regions which has a vast territory bigger than Argentina, has faced particularly devastating wildfires this year following months of hot, dry weather and record-breaking temperatures. Flames previously threatened a dozen of villages, and several were evacuated.
Protestswcn247.com

Pride march held in Bosnia capital; opponents gather too

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a gay pride march in Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo. Organizers said that LGBT people have been further marginalized in the impoverished and conservative Balkan nation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A colorful crowd that walked the streets of central Sarajevo under heavy security after police sealed off the area to prevent incidents. Participants carried rainbow flags and banners celebrating love. Dozens of opponents held their own gathering in the city, saying they want to defend the countries traditional values from LGBT ideology. No incidents were reported.
Europewcn247.com

Russian network's German service denied Luxembourg license

BERLIN (AP) — Luxembourg has rejected an application by Russian state broadcaster RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite. Authorities in the grand duchy said Friday they concluded that Luxembourg wasn’t the right jurisdiction to rule on the request because RT’s German service is based in Berlin and a significant part of its workforce is in Germany. RT was previously known as Russia Today. The broadcaster already provides a German offering online, but so far it hasn’t been able to get a license to broadcast in Germany via a terrestrial or satellite signal. In a statement, RT said its lawyers were reviewing the decision. German security services have said they consider RT’s German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.
Immigrationwcn247.com

Lithuanian migrant crisis enters new phase as influx ceases

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian officials say a recent influx of thousands of migrants from neighboring Belarus appears to have stopped. But with a pile of asylum bids to process and anger rising in local communities near migrant camps, Lithuania faces an unfamiliar challenge. The U.N. refugee agency’s representative for the Baltic region says that while the “emergency phase” seems to be over, the European Union member nation must focus on the wellbeing of the people held in immigration detention centers and on assessing their claims for international protection. Like fellow EU members Latvia, Estonia and Poland, Lithuania sees the entrance of so many migrants as retaliation by Belarus’ authoritarian president for sanctions the EU imposed on his country.
Protestswcn247.com

Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains. Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect. “Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom. Still polls show that most French support the health pass. The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.
Immigrationwcn247.com

Spanish rights groups denounce child deportations to Morocco

MADRID (AP) — Human rights groups have denounced Spain’s expulsion of unaccompanied children to Morocco, calling the deportations illegal and urging an immediate halt to the process. Amnesty International spokesman Ángel Gonzalo said the deportations began Friday and continued Saturday. The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said 15 children were deported from the Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta so far. The Interior Ministry and Spanish police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gonzalo said Amnesty was also speaking with prosecutors, as the expulsions violated international law. Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18.
Societywcn247.com

Bucharest gay pride march resumes after coronavirus pause

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Several thousand LGBT supporters took to the streets in the Romanian capital of Bucharest Saturday for a gay pride parade that resumed after a year’s pause due to the pandemic. Marchers young and old walked through the capital’s streets, with many waving colorful flags and blowing whistles. Teodora Ion-Rotaru, executive director of ACCEPT Association, an LGBT rights group, told The Associated Press that Bucharest Pride, which has been running since 2004, “remains a protest that asks for the very basics.” Although Romania joined the European Union in 2007 and the bloc prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, Ion-Rotaru says state protections often don’t stretch far enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy