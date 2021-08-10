COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in Arkansas
Arkansas is reporting a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid a coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant, The Washington Post reported Aug. 10. Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Aug. 9 that the state reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 103 to 1,376, which surpasses the state's previous record of 1,371 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in January, according to state data cited by the governor and CBS News.www.beckershospitalreview.com
