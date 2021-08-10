Apple Pie Hot Dog Is The Result Of “Flavortown Meets The Motor City”

While eating ten mini hot dogs inside ten mini hot dog buns might not seem like an easy or even a possible feat for some, for the people of Troy, New York, it's just another lunch out (per First We Feast). You see, this upstate town just north of the state's capital is famous for its mini hot dogs, made by local butchers and served in adorable matching three-inch buns. Don't confuse these franks with the traditional mini hot dog appetizer wrapped in pastry (sometimes called a pig in a blanket, per Pillsbury); these mini hot dogs are grilled and are generally topped with a mixture of spicy sauce, mustard, and onions. Locals to the region are known to eat them in servings of ten. Whether you're taking a road trip across the country or around the world on a quest to find the best hot dogs out there, a stop for these creative mini hot dogs is a must.