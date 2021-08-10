Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia has declared a state of emergency at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return illegal immigrants to the country from which they came. Like neighboring Lithuania, Latvia has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants coming in from Belarus in the past few months. The Baltic News Service said now Latvia's Armed Forces and the State Police could assist the Border Guard with preventing illegal immigration. It said between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10, 283 people were detained for crossing the border, over 80% of this year's total. Both Latvia and Lithuania have blamed Belarus' authoritarian leader for promoting the influx of migrants as a retaliation against the European Union.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#Belarus#Illegal Immigrants#Copenhagen#State Of Emergency#Ap#Iraqi#The Baltic News Service#Armed Forces#The State Police#The Border Guard#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsWashington Post

Why Turmoil in Belarus Is Spilling Over Its Borders

For 27 years, President Alexander Lukashenko has held onto power in Belarus, a former Soviet republic, using increasingly repressive methods. His critics and opponents have gotten louder, and more prominent, since Lukashenko claimed a sixth term following a disputed election in August 2020. Mass arrests, the forced grounding of a European Union flight and an Olympic sprinter fleeing the team to seek asylum in Poland have all focused international attention on the simmering crisis on the EU’s border.
Europewcn247.com

Russian network's German service denied Luxembourg license

BERLIN (AP) — Luxembourg has rejected an application by Russian state broadcaster RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite. Authorities in the grand duchy said Friday they concluded that Luxembourg wasn’t the right jurisdiction to rule on the request because RT’s German service is based in Berlin and a significant part of its workforce is in Germany. RT was previously known as Russia Today. The broadcaster already provides a German offering online, but so far it hasn’t been able to get a license to broadcast in Germany via a terrestrial or satellite signal. In a statement, RT said its lawyers were reviewing the decision. German security services have said they consider RT’s German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.
Environmentwcn247.com

Russia's Putin urges stronger response to Siberian wildfires

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged authorities to strengtnen their efforts to fight wildfires in northeastern Siberia, calling the situation “unprecedented.” Speaking Saturday in a video call with officials, Putin noted that 13 forest fires in the Sakha-Yakutia region are raging within five kilometers (3 miles) from populated areas and emphasized the need to closely monitor the situation to protect residents. Yakutia, the largest of Russia’s 85 regions which has a vast territory bigger than Argentina, has faced particularly devastating wildfires this year following months of hot, dry weather and record-breaking temperatures. Flames previously threatened a dozen of villages, and several were evacuated.
Worldbostonnews.net

Afghanistan: NATO, EU, UN confirms they will not recognise

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 13 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members along with European Union and the United Nations on Friday confirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan imposed through armed forces. A NATO official in Brussels also told Pajhwok Afghan News that allies are constantly consulting...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Guatemala declares state of emergency over Delta COVID surge

Guatemala has declared a new state of emergency and will impose an overnight curfew from Sunday to contain a surge in COVID infections due to the Delta variant, President Alejandro Giammattei said. The 30-day state of emergency is being implemented due to a rebound in cases attributed to the "more...
Politicswcn247.com

Trudeau's itinerary points to him triggering early election

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election as seeks capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau’s itinerary’s shows he will visit the governor general on Sunday morning. The governor general is a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. An official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press that Trudeau will announce the election for Sept. 20. The election comes as Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude tremor hits US northwest coast

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck off the Alaska peninsula in the early hours of Saturday.The Alaskan earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which initially reported the tremor.Shaking was felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak, and Bethel just before 4am local time.No tsunami alert was issued, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.Just two weeks ago on 28 July, an 8.2 earthquake shook the southwest coast of the Alaska, triggering tsunami warnings. No large waves were reported.It was the largest earthquake to hit the US in more than 50 years, but due...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden braces for brutal loss

The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations. It's looking increasingly likely to high-ranking aides to President Biden that the U.S. will have no enduring diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 — the date Biden has promised the full troop withdrawal will be complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy