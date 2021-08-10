Cancel
Baritone Lucas Meachem Releases First Ever Solo Album, Shall We Gather, on Rubicon Classics

By Account Director, Morahan Arts, Media
musicalamerica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview Copies and Downloads Available Upon Request. “His voice… is truly lustrous. It’s immensely characterful and. flexible and he really knows how to use it.” – The Arts Desk. New York, NY (August 10, 2021) — On Friday, September 24, 2021, Grammy Award-winning baritone Lucas Meachem, highly in-demand at opera...

