Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye Wins Prestigious 2021 Princess Grace Award

By Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
musicalamerica.com
 6 days ago

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye has been honored with the prestigious 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria in theater. The composer, who merges music, text, movement, and film, is noted for work that is cross cultural, cross genre, and multi-disciplinary. The Princess Grace Awards support and elevate extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film, and nurture the recipients throughout their careers. Skye is one of 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 12 Honoraria recipients selected this year from over 200 nominated candidates who now join the community of over 800 distinguished recipients honored since the inception of the awards.

www.musicalamerica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Orchestra Music#Art#Chamber Music#Honoraria#Digital Content#Laco Creative#Laco Music#Close Quarters#The Los Angeles Times#West African#Persian#Balkan#Hindustani#Albany Symphony#Berkeley Symphony#Dayton Philharmonic#Cecilia Chorus New York#Yale Glee Club#University Of Oregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy