Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye Wins Prestigious 2021 Princess Grace Award

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye has been honored with the prestigious 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria in theater. The composer, who merges music, text, movement, and film, is noted for work that is cross cultural, cross genre, and multi-disciplinary. The Princess Grace Awards support and elevate extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film, and nurture the recipients throughout their careers. Skye is one of 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 12 Honoraria recipients selected this year from over 200 nominated candidates who now join the community of over 800 distinguished recipients honored since the inception of the awards.