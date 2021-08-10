Chicken Salad Chick Keeps Growing in Tennessee with Oak Ridge Opening

Chicken Salad Chick announced its continued growth in Tennessee with a restaurant opening in Oak Ridge. Located at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the Oak Ridge restaurant will mark the brand’s third location in the Knoxville area and the 20th in the state. The Oak Ridge Chicken Salad Chick, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, August 24, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.