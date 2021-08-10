Hotshot firefighter uses drip torch to battle Dixie Fire

SUNSANVILLE (CBS SF/AP) — Crews slowed the wall of flames advancing toward Janesville early Tuesday, but with winds predicted to pick up, temperatures to soar, humidity levels to plunge and lightning in the forecast later this week, the battle with the massive Dixie Fire is far from easing. There was some good news. Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said four residents reported missing in the wake of the destruction of Greenville have been found safe. The blaze stood at 487,764 acres and was 25 percent contained. There were more than 5,000 firefighters on the fire lines which stretched more than 465 miles,...