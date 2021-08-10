Latto Responds to the Naysayers: ‘I Got Old Money and Carry Myself Like a Grown Woman’

Rapper Latto thinks she’s hip to the reason she receives so much hate online.

Haters have been sliding into her comments, writing that she looks much older than her years.

“Don’t ever play w my face card,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Y’all love to be in them blog comments saying how ‘old’ I look.”

She continued, “Hoe don’t let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown a– woman that’s all.”

As you can imagine, Latto’s comments were met with even more hate. One particular critic wrote, “the old white woman jumped out when she said old money.”

“FYI black ppl can have ‘old money’ so idk what u mean. But I was referring to the income I’ve accumulated since 16yrs old not inherited income. I’m a first generation millionaire [hands raised emoji],” Latto quipped.

Latto faced intense scrutiny during her rise, mostly down to her former rap moniker, “Mulatto.”

The term mulatto derives from the Mexican and Portuguese root word “mula,” meaning mule. A mule is the offspring of a horse and a donkey. The term was initially used as a slur to describe biracial children during slavery.

During an interview with Tallie Spence, she spoke about the controversy.

“You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don’t know you, never even met you in person. So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren’t your intentions and that’s how it’s being perceived, it’s like why not make a change or alter it?” she explained.

“For me, it was the name. So now I’m like, okay, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto. So if that’s how it’s being perceived and people think I’m saying, ‘Oh, I’m better because I’m mulatto’ or, ‘My personality trait is mulatto,’ then I need to change the matter at hand.”

She followed through with her promise to change her rap name.