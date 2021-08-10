Cancel
FREE PODCAST 8/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: On-site correspondent including off-air details, Orton returns, Lilly winks, live callers, emails (155 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Orlando, Fla. They discuss the return of Randy Orton and the Riddle thread throughout the show, Elias being reset, Lilly’s wink, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and much more with live callers and emails. The on-site correspondent details crowd reactions and what happened off-air before, during, and after Raw including John Cena.

