FREE PODCAST 8/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: On-site correspondent including off-air details, Orton returns, Lilly winks, live callers, emails (155 min)

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. -Jimmy Smith introduced the show and said they're in a rocking Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Very very few masked fans, for what it's worth, in a state with a very high rate of COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks.) Randy Orton's music played and he walked out smiling, seeming happy to be back. He was sporting a partial goatee. He played to the crowd, and the crowd noise didn't seem particularly sustained. The camera panned back and showed quite a few scattered empty seats in the third tier. Byron Saxton said there are a lot of questions about Orton and where he's been and why he's chosen tonight to come back. They cut to the announcers on camera briefly as they talked about Orton.