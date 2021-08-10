Rising Star Sparkee Remixes The Hot Ellis Single “Orbit”

If you haven’t checked out TSHA before today, now is the time to change that, before she becomes a household name for every electronic music lover. This past year has been a tremendous one for the London based producer. In addition to releasing seven singles, she curated one of ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective Intermission Broadcasts, garnered support from renowned radio hosts Zane Lowe and Annie Mac, and most recently made the cover of Mixmag. — TSHA’s latest single“Power” demonstrates everything that solidifies her place on our list of hottest up and coming producers. In what’s become her signature sound, this track is full of fresh, sometimes tropical leaning percussion. She also shows her mastery of blending lush layers of hand pan with upbeat and infectious synth and vocal samples. The beat always charges us forward while also switching things up with funky, bass driven breakdowns here and there.