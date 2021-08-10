Cancel
Music

Rising Star Sparkee Remixes The Hot Ellis Single “Orbit”

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
substreammagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the new remixes collection. Sparkee follows up his breakout Tiësto remix with an out-of-this-world remix of “Orbit” by London-based producer Ellis. Released last Wednesday (July 21), the rising star revamps the popular single with a catchy, bass-driven, successfully experimental remix that elevates the already popular Ellis single to new heights. The new remix is apart of a string of new releases from the rising star who has built an identity in today’s dance scene with buzzworthy remakes.

Musicrock947.com

Rise Against refuses to be defined with number-one single “Nowhere Generation”

Rise Against‘s “Nowhere Generation” has found a home at the top of the charts. The lead single and title track off the punk outfit’s new album has hit number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay tally, the first Rise Against tune to ever achieve that feat. In addition to boasting a rousing, instantly singalong-able chorus, “Nowhere Generation” the single gives Nowhere Generation the album one of its central themes with the line, “We are not the names that we’ve been given.”
canadianbeats.ca

Chloé Morgan releases new single, “Stars”

Vancouver, BC-based DJ/ singer-songwriter, Chloé Morgan has released her new single, “Stars”. “Stars” is a shimmering, bumping EDM-meets-disco track about understanding that there is a Creator of the universe. We’ve worshipped before the stars and still do today as God, Lord, and the Creator. Not to mention that scientists have proven that the human body is made up of elements that literally come from interstellar stardust.
udiscovermusic.com

Rising UK Singer Lola Young Releases Enchanting New Single ‘Blue’

Lola Young has released a staggering new single, “Blue,” the second song from her forthcoming EP, After Midnight. Accompanied only by piano yet again, Young continues to tell the story of a late-night rendezvous on “Blue,” this time from her perspective during the vulnerable hour of 2:00 a.m. Young co-produced the track with frequent collaborator manuka.
gospelmusic.org

Capitol CMG Signs Rising Star Kevin Quinn to Multi-Year Record Deal; Sets Debut Single “Wildfire” For Release August 13

LOS ANGELES (August 3rd, 2021) – Today, Capitol CMG announced the signing of emerging new artist Kevin Quinn. A coveted win for the undisputed leading label in its genre, the 23-year-old Los Angeles and Nashville-based singer/ songwriter is set to release the single and music video for “Wildfire,” the first with Capitol CMG, on August 13. With a palpable smoothness and synth-forward beat, the hummable track is a purposeful introduction to Quinn as a recording artist. With a desire to deliver straight ahead pop infused with inspirational themes, Quinn’s addition into the fold is a welcome one, as he promises to hold his own amongst the industry’s elite, if this first release is any indication.
Pitchfork

Chvrches and John Carpenter Remix Each Other for New 7" Single: Listen

Chvrches and John Carpenter have joined forces for a new 7" single. The two-track release features Chvrches’ take on the American horror master’s song “Turning the Bones,” and Carpenter’s remix of the Scottish band’s recent single “Good Girls.” Pre-orders for the colored vinyl have already sold out on various sites, but you can take a listen to the remixes below.
Musicedm.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Follow Up First Single in Three Years With "Alive" Remix EP: Listen

To support the release of their first single in three years, "Alive," RÜFÜS DU SOL recently joined forces with Solomun and Anyma for official remixes. Out now via the group's Rose Avenue banner, the EP kicks off with a nearly nine-minute long remix from Solomun. The melodic house and techno virtuoso recently previewed the remix when he closed out Croatia's renowned EXIT Festival several weeks ago with an epic five-hour set. Putting his production skills on full display, Solomun's edit shows the dexterity and range of his abilities. He breathes new life into the original, offering a fresh perspective chock-full of deep grooves and intoxicating energy.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Derek Minor Delivers The Highly-Anticipated EP, ‘I’m Lovely’

In 2020, he caught our attention with over 400k monthly listeners and buzzing singles “Clean,” “Fair” and “Pull Up.” Now, the award-winning recording artist Derek Minor brings the campaign down the home stretch with the release of the anticipated EP, titled I’m Lovely. Only including “Pull Up,” the five-song project introduces Minor to the mainstream landscape before he ascends to superstardom.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Johnny Quest The Rebel Drops “Neva Fold” & Money Dreams EP

Johnny Quest The Rebel returns with a new video “Neva Fold” and a full EP project entitled Money Dreams. The EP has five total tracks with the standout ones being “Neva Fold” and “Addicted 2 Money.” DJ Booth recently featured Johnny’s new single on their list for “Top Lo-Fi Songs This Week. The BVTMan produced the song, “Neva Fold” which features a collaboration with Ruff Dyamonds and the video was shot by Arod2Up.
substreammagazine.com

Mercocet Shows Resilience in Uplifting New Music Video, “He’s Back”

Chicago’s Mercocet prepares his ascendent to mainstream recognition coming in 2022 with the release of the new music video for the song “He’s Back.”. Directed by Dope Vibe Visuals, the video is an ode to those who bounce back after experiencing sadness or depression, “He’s Back” delivers a buoyancy right in line with the song’s deeper meaning. Its uplifting vibe is a seamless fit for this time of year, as Mercocet encourages listeners to take care of themselves. “He’s Back” delivers a buoyancy right in line with the song’s deeper meaning.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Isotopes release new video and single “Die Alone”

Sydney-based post-hardcore group Isotopes have today returned with their resounding new single ‘Die Alone’ – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, Between You and Me), and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath). “’Die Alone is about the constant state of wandering into the deepest and darkest parts...
substreammagazine.com

Newcomer Rachel Moto Is Like “WTF” In New Video

Since 2018, rising San Fransico recording artist Rachel Moto has been steadily building an undeniable fanbase with her radio-friendly bilingual pop and dance-infused sound. Now, under the tutelage of multi-platinum producer Kenny “K-Lou” Franklin and K-Lou Records, she looks to take her talents to the mainstream landscape with the release of the must-see visual for the debut single, intriguingly titled “WTF.” Stream it here.
this song is sick

Rising Producer TSHA Showcases Her Star Power On Latest Single “Power”

If you haven’t checked out TSHA before today, now is the time to change that, before she becomes a household name for every electronic music lover. This past year has been a tremendous one for the London based producer. In addition to releasing seven singles, she curated one of ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective Intermission Broadcasts, garnered support from renowned radio hosts Zane Lowe and Annie Mac, and most recently made the cover of Mixmag. — TSHA’s latest single“Power” demonstrates everything that solidifies her place on our list of hottest up and coming producers. In what’s become her signature sound, this track is full of fresh, sometimes tropical leaning percussion. She also shows her mastery of blending lush layers of hand pan with upbeat and infectious synth and vocal samples. The beat always charges us forward while also switching things up with funky, bass driven breakdowns here and there.
MusicEDMTunes

Kid Vincent Releases Single ‘Waiting for a Star to Fall’

‘Waiting for a Star to Fall‘, a new single from Aspiring German DJ, Kid Vincent is out everywhere. A melodic ride full of lush vocals and joyful deep house style drum grooves. Also, this is Kid’s version of the boy-meets-girl 1988 classic. He didn’t hold back on applying his modern musical touch. To honor its feel, this stellar new track released at the peak of the Perseids, a hundred falling stars that came through our universe today. In detail, they crossed our world Thursday night the 12th and followed into the following day. A perfect time for the perfect song.
Beauty & Fashionboisestatepublicradio.org

Tierra Whack, 'Walk The Beat'

A year after collaborating with Adobe to create the What Whack Wears contest, rapper Tierra Whack is not only unveiling a fan-designed wardrobe, but a new track to match. On her latest house-inspired single, "Walk The Beat," Whack's wordplay weaves through a futuristic club beat — courtesy of producer J-Melodic — as she name drops her favorite designers and brands. With bars like "Alexander Wang with that Helmut Lang / Ghetto fab so I'm still eatin' chicken wings / Versatile so I can keep switchin' lanes," Whacks delivers whimsical rhymes to defy stereotypes placed on her. Just in time for the Fall/Winter fashion season, "Walk The Beat" is a bonafide runway hit.
48hills.org

Under the Stars: Mia Doi Todd remixes, DJ Noel, Angel Bat Dawid, more

Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases and a number of other adjacent items. Let’s keep it going!. One of my fave DJs, soul controllers, and music nerds in the city, DJ Noel once played “This Is It” by Kenny Loggins at Casanova in olden times, repeating the lyric “For once in your life, here’s your miracle”—and I knew, immediately, this was an earnest DJ who knew when not to take things so seriously. (By the way, that song’s intro… nothing but vibes.)
Burlington, VTJamBase

Liz Cooper Shares ‘Hot Sass’ Single

Singer-songwriter Liz Cooper continues to preview her forthcoming Hot Sass album with the release of the title track. The new LP is due out via Thirty Tigers on September 3. Cooper recruited Benny Yurco to produce and Dan Molad to mix the follow-up to 2018’s Window Flowers. Liz and Benny were joined at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, Vermont by longtime Cooper collaborators bassist Joe Bisirri, drummer/percussionist Ryan Usher and guitarist/keyboardist Michael Libramento to record the 12-track LP.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Adobe announces 2021 Rising Stars of photography

This morning, Adobe announced the 2021 class of its Rising Stars of photography. Exploring themes ranging from conservation to cultural expression to racial identity and natural phenomena, these photographers are playing an important role in documenting a pivotal moment in our history. Their images reflect wonder, beauty and resilience during a time of global change.
Rolling Stone

What Can’t Suga Do? Samsung Taps BTS Star on Remix of Iconic Brand Jingle

BTS member Suga has long been writing and producing songs for both the chart-topping group and fellow artists, but the rapper and songwriter is taking his talents to a whole other dimension, as part of a new campaign with Samsung. The electronics giant tapped Suga earlier this year to remix “Over the Horizon” — better known as the Samsung Galaxy brand song — and the final track is being released today as part of Samsung’s “Unpacked 2021” event, an annual event that showcases the latest and greatest in Samsung products, technology, and innovation. According to Samsung representatives, Suga was the perfect person...

