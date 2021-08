Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction that has an implied equity value of approximately $1.56 billion. The acquisition will enable DraftKings to leverage Golden Nugget's well-known brand, iGaming product experience and existing combined database of more than 5 million customers. In connection with the acquisition, DraftKings has entered into a commercial agreement with Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of the Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget, LLC and Landry's LLC, and a leader in the gaming, restaurant, hospitality, and sports entertainment industry.