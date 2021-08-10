Murder Inc.’s Rikki Arrives With Moneybagg Yo Feature “Is It Over”
In the early 2000s, Murder Inc. Records rose from obscurity to one of the biggest labels in Hip Hop, spawning the legendary acts we know and love today in Ja Rule and Ashanti. Now, the label looks to reclaim its dominance with the next generation of talent, which we are introduced to today in the New York recording artist, Rikki. Backed by legendary music mogul Irv Gotti, the 24-year-old newcomer makes a huge debut with the release of her new visual “Is It Over” featuring Moneybagg Yo.substreammagazine.com
