I sit listening to what is normally a lovely 60 minutes or so of podcast time. Namely Two Guys on BI. I say normally, but this episode I listen in utter disgust and disbelief as to what appears to be what we may call harassment in the UK regarding other members of the Tourism Council. I personally know two of the council and there are few, if any who don’t work harder than those two. Running their own retail outlets and managing a Block Island classic hotel. Both love Block Island and have given over 30 years of blood, sweat, and tears to the island. Whatever they do is for the betterment of the island and therefore for all islanders and visitors. I sit writing this in a rather wet and miserable England wishing I was back on BI. I urge people to write or do whatever they can to stop this madness.