What litter can teach

I'm going to do what I know is right to protect our children" ~ Governor Beshear. Ruminate on our governor's statement for a moment, after which this column should end before it begins. I'm opining anyway. Government, particularly as it relates to the current pandemic discourse, is fond of quoting science and statistical data that translates to mandates over your personal behavior. Sometimes, this approach is rational. For example, statistics reveal that driving, after consuming alcoholic beverages, impairs one's ability to operate a vehicle safely, putting others at risk of serious injury or death, including the driver. But other times, one must consider if mandates are truly driven by such analysis or is based on something else. Governor Beshear, as anyone with children in public schools knows, has recently issued a mandate that orders all children K-12, including teachers and staff, to wear a mask while indoors with few exemptions. He goes on to defend his mandate by citing science. Good. He should. But does the science support the mandate, or is it that "something else" we should consider? Let's have a look.