Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: ‘It’s Been a Tough Road’

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
Actress Christina Applegate has been secretly battling multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old star opened up to Twitter followers early this morning, writing, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

Christina went on, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Other stars have opened up about their MS diagnoses in recent years including Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Selma Blair. According to the Mayo Clinic, MS is when “the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body.”

This isn’t Applegate’s first major health struggle. In 2008, she revealed she was battling breast cancer and had undergone a double mastectomy. Years later, in 2017, she opened up about being positive for the breast cancer gene BRCA, and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure.

