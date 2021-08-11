Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Reminder: Federal unemployment benefit programs are set to end on Sept. 4

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjOGI_0bNK1PhA00

Note: The video is from July 13.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier issued a reminder Tuesday that federal unemployment benefit programs like Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will end Sept. 4.

“The federal unemployment benefit programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” Berrier said in a press release. “We encourage those receiving these temporary benefits to prepare for this change. L&I is working with its partner agencies and organizations to help identify programs and support services to help Pennsylvanians with this transition.”

Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation program and those receiving benefits from it are unaffected, Berrier added.

The federal pandemic-related unemployment programs set to end on Sept. 4 include:

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

PEUC provided additional weeks to individuals enrolled in the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. When PEUC ends Sept. 4, UC will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals. Those who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will cease to receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 under that claim.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

PUA provides unemployment benefits to individuals who are not typically eligible for UC, such as gig workers and self-employed individuals. Individuals on the PUA program will cease to receive payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 unless they become eligible for the UC program.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

FPUC provides an additional $300 per week to individuals who are receiving at least $1 in other unemployment program benefits. For weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4, individuals will no longer receive the additional $300 per week and solely receive the benefit payment they are eligible for under UC.

L&I urges individuals currently enrolled in PEUC and PUA to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLinks. These services include access to a free job database, resume assistance, information about reskilling opportunities, and more.

On Thursday, PA CareerLink locations across the state will offer job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free jobseeker activities as part of “PA CareerLink Day – Join the Workforce in PA.”

Those who are seeking a new job are encouraged to attend and bring their resume.

A full list of activities for each location is available here .

To schedule an appointment, please contact your local PA CareerLink office. Find your county’s contact information by visiting www.pacareerlink.pa.gov .

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 7

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#L I#Pennsylvanians#Peuc#Pua#Pa Careerlink#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh say unemployment benefits increased in response to the coronavirus pandemic will expire next month as planned, even as cases of coronavirus are surging with the Delta variant. However, they said President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed "serious problems" with the current unemployment system that require immediate reform, and the president is calling on Congress to address the issue when it returns from recess as part of the budget reconciliation process.
Economyeaglecountryonline.com

Expanded Unemployment Benefits Will Continue Despite Court Ruling

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says payments will continue because the state must give recipients 30-days notice. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Expanded unemployment benefits in Indiana will continue after all. When Governor Eric Holcomb decided to withdraw Indiana from federal unemployment payments in June, he was met with a lawsuit which...
EconomyWorcester Business Journal

Baker proposes $1 billion unemployment insurance fund cut to unburden employers

Employers would see their long-term obligation to replenish the state's unemployment insurance fund cut by $1 billion under a proposal Gov. Charlie Baker made on Wednesday, suggesting use of a large piece of the state's sizable surplus to reduce the burden on businesses. Baker filed legislation to spend almost $1.57...
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

State cleared to not pay benefits

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with the state, saying it isn't required to pay extra pandemic unemployment benefits. Despite the ruling, the benefits will continue until they expire under federal rules Sept. 4, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's because the program requires a 30-day notice.
Honolulu, HIWest Hawaii Today

COVID surge delays reopening of unemployment offices

Plans to open in-person appointments for unemployment benefits have been delayed amid rising COVID-19 cases. “It’s been extremely difficult to ensure the safety of the community, our customers and our staff as the level of COVID-19 transmission increases,” said Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, noting the department will instead implement new initiatives beginning Sept. 7.
EconomyPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

New York State to Update Unemployment Rules for Part-Time Workers

The New York State Department of Labor has announced that changes are coming to how Unemployment Insurance Benefits are calculated for workers who are able to take part-time work while receiving benefits. Back in January of 2021, the Labor Department implemented major rule changes across the entire Unemployment Insurance benefit...
Public Healthrismedia.com

End of COVID Unemployment Benefits Could Impact Real Estate

COVID-related unemployment benefits are set to end on Sept. 7, leaving more than 7 million Americans at a crossroads. While word of an extension has not yet been made public, concerns surrounding the Delta COVID variant and the CDC’s latest eviction moratorium extension may signal a postponement soon. But what...
EconomyCNBC

Enhanced unemployment benefits may end a bit earlier than expected

The American Rescue Plan offers federal unemployment benefits until Labor Day, which is on Sept. 6. But state administrative rules require the last payable week of benefits to be the one ended Sept. 4 or 5, depending on the state. Recipients may therefore get one fewer week than anticipated. More...
Charleston, WVlocaldvm.com

Study: Unemployment benefit cuts have not had intended effect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Back in mid-June Governor Jim justice cut the extra $300 in federal weekly unemployment benefits early, which affected 15,000 people in the Mountain State. While many argue it was intended to get people back to work, the data shows a different reality. Ask most people in...

Comments / 7

Community Policy