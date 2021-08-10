Mountain Dew with alcohol is coming to shelves, thanks to Boston Beer and Pepsi partnership

IHOP has just announced that, for the first time in its 62-year-long history, it will be offering alcoholic beverages. Under the “Bubbles, Wine & Brews” menu, a mix of mimosas, beers, and wines will be offered up for dine-in customers only. Discovered from the restaurant chain’s “Drinks and Dining Survey,” it was revealed that 66 percent of adults aged 21-70 and 58 percent of guests 21-34 would enjoy pairing their IHOP meals with an alcoholic beverage. IHOP President Jay Johns comments, “As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion.”