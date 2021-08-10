Cancel
Mountain Dew with alcohol is coming to shelves, thanks to Boston Beer and Pepsi partnership

Boston Beer Co. Inc. announced a partnership with PepsiCo Inc. on Tuesday that will bring Hard Mtn Dew, an alcoholic version of the popular soda, to shelves.

IN THIS ARTICLE
