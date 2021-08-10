Cancel
Buffalo Bills place Marquel Lee on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Linebacker Marquel Lee has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The team announced the transaction just prior to the start of Day 11 of training camp practice.

At this time, the Bills have simply just announced the roster move. It is unclear if Lee tested positive for COVID-19 or if his placement on the designation had to do with a close contact or other precautionary measures.

Currently the only other Bills player on the COVID-related list is offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins has yet to practice during training camp because of the designation, however, fellow offensive lineman Ike Boettger also landed on it at the same time as Dawkins.

That’s important to note because Boettger returned to practice last week, but during the practice prior to returning, Boettger was spotted on the sideline watching the workout.

On Monday, Dawkins was doing just that, so he could be back on the field at some point this week.

Considering the announcement that Lee went on the list, along with Jerry Hughes coming off of the NFI list, one could assume Dawkins will not be practicing on Tuesday. The team would have also announced that roster move at the same time. Dawkins returning this week is still likely, though.

As for Lee, his time sideline will depend on whether or not he had a positive test result.

Earlier this offseason, Lee signed with the Bills after last playing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He could find his way onto the final 53-man roster if he impresses as a depth defender and potential special teams contributor.

