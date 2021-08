Lutz (www.lutz.us/10-6-21-office-365-spotlight-excel) will host a webinar on Wednesday, October 6, from noon to 12:30 p.m. to discuss Excel, one of the most commonly used services from Microsoft. The platform is often the first choice for many consumers who are looking for data storage, calculation, and analysis, though it can be difficult to navigate for those who are new to Excel. The webinar, presented by Jack Moylan and Jessica Murray of Lutz Tech and Controller Matt Storm, will focus on the most common features of Excel, as well as tips and tricks to utilize some of the platform’s more complicated features so that users will gain the most benefit for their business’s data. The webinar will do a general overview of Excel, including the biggest benefits gained from using the service, as well as how someone can approach Excel as a beginner.