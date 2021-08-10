Top 10 Stories of 2020-21 - #1 Jaindl Earns All-America Honors in Steeplechase

When Sadie Erickson gets a chance to step up to the plate, she always seems to deliver. After leading a impressive Central softball team to a second place finish at the Class AA State Tournament while unofficially setting the state record for home runs in a season, Erickson went on to great success at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In what could be considered her first year on the team (after a freshman season was ended early due to COVID), Erickson went out and set the school record in batting average (a conference high of .481), while leading the conference in slugging percentage (.822), on base percentage (.525), runs scored (41), hits (62), total bases (106) and stolen bases (18). Those marks resulted in earned the sophomore First Team All-WIAC and First Team All-Region selections, as well as First Team All-American Honors.