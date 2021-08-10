Cancel
Top 10 Stories of 2020-21 - #1 Jaindl Earns All-America Honors in Steeplechase

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University finishes its look back at its 2020-21 athletic campaign. The final entry in our countdown– the Top 10 Stories of the Year selected by the athletic administration – is our No. 1 highlight –graduate student Greg Jaindl earning All-America honors in the steeplechase. Jaindl returned...

