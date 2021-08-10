Cancel
Real Estate

Ocean Shores Waterfront Real Estate

Real Estate Q & A

There are four siblings involved in trying to sell a house. The Realtor has it listed a price that two of us feel is too low. His hope/plan is to have an offer at the open house the day the house is listed. It seems like this will trigger an aggressive buyer to either offer this lower list price or an even lower lowball offer. Can we hold out if an offer is less than the list price? So, this is the flip side to your article "Making an Offer Before the Open House." How can we remain open to higher offers without losing the buyer?
1 Lot Boundary Bay Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281

Point Roberts Real Estate at 1 Lot Boundary Bay Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281. Description: The real estate listing at 1 Lot Boundary Bay Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281 with the MLS# 1739007 has been on the Point Roberts market for 1 days. This property located in the Point Roberts subdivision is currently listed for $259,999.
Low-fee, alternative models lead real estate on Inc. 5000

Low-fee, team brokerage and alternative models lead the 2021 Inc. 5000 rankings, mirroring the 2021 RealTrends 500 rankings. Some 69 fast growing real estate brokerage firms, teams and alternative models made the list. The average three-year revenue growth rate for ranked real estate firms was 326%. Inc. 5000 Coverage |...
Waterfront estate in ‘sailboat country’ is nearly paradise

It's almost paradise, living in this gorgeous waterfront estate that sits across from a preserve. Located in sailboat country, with 180 feet of saltwater frontage, it offers easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway. This custom pool home by renowned architect and builder Carl B. Johnson III features an expansive outdoor entertaining area, a boathouse, with lift, and a separate dock. Its unique floor plan holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a flexible second-floor bonus space that has loads of space and potential. The soaring ceilings of the great room accentuate the views, and the beautiful stone fireplace, fueled by ethanol, provides a cozy ambience. Enjoy panoramic views from almost every room in the house, alongside the pool, or on walks along the lovely meandering path around the home.
Real Estate Equity & Property Management: Investing in Real Estate

Do you have questions about Selling, Refinancing, or Property Management? Lenny and Marybeth will answer them for you. They are experts in the business, and they know what it takes to make your money work for you. Whether it’s Sell, Refinance, or Property Management, Real Estate Equity & Property management is here to help.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Gladys Montgomery of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty offers a truly exceptional antique home. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots for sale in the Berkshires, awaiting...
0 Lot B E Leeds Dr Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 0 Lot B E Leeds Dr Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Lot B E Leeds Dr Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1826236 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Agate subdivision is currently listed for $345,000.
35006 I Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

Ocean Park Real Estate at 35006 I Place Ocean Park, WA 98640. Description: The real estate listing at 35006 I Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 with the MLS# 1802310 has been on the Ocean Park market for 1 days. This property located in the Surfside subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
Inspections and Disclosures in Real Estate

When buying a home, getting an inspection is a definite must. Julie and Daniel Desrochers from Desrochers Realty Group and EXP Realty explain why this is so important and the different inspections you may need.
“The Real Estate Market Pulse”

In March 2020 when COVID became a surreal reality, the housing market was at a standstill. However, after a few unpredictable months residential real estate experienced explosive growth! With the nation conﬁned to their homes and having to pivot to a new norm of working remotely- more space, larger homes and better quality of life became a hot commodity. With frenzied buyers looking for an escape from more urban areas coupled with low mortgage rates the real estate market was sent into an upheaval. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), after plunging 18% from March to April 2020 and another 10% from April to May 2020, sales of existing homes shot back up nearly 21% in June 2020.
Real Estate Matters : 8.10.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Now that you’ve decided to take the plunge into homeownership, its time to explore what you can expect from the home buying process itself. In this week’s Real Estate Matters Shawn Cunningham continues her discussion with Realtor Stephanie Fields on how to get through the chaotic process with ease.
15709 J Place Long Beach, WA 98631

Long Beach Real Estate at 15709 J Place Long Beach, WA 98631. Description: The real estate listing at 15709 J Place Long Beach, WA 98631 with the MLS# 1824638 has been on the Long Beach market for 1 days. This property located in the Long Beach subdivision is currently listed for $399,000.
Safety Best Practices for Real Estate

Safety concerns in the real estate profession have made headlines recently. Tragic news reports about the shooting death of a building inspector and wounding of other real estate professionals in Huntington Beach last week reminds us that showing properties can turn dangerous. According to a 2020 National Association of REALTORS Member Safety Report, one third of NAR members have felt unsafe during an open house or a showing. That is why it is imperative that our members take safety precautions and have a safety plan in place. Many of these measures will make our clients feel safer, too, creating a better environment for everyone.
1 Real Estate Stock to Watch

Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is a real estate company that doesn't have any direct peers. The company -- which can be described as a real-life version of the video game SimCity -- owns tens of thousands of acres of developable land, commercial properties of all kinds, and could be a big beneficiary of the gradual return to normalcy in the U.S. economy.
Recently reduced real estate in Reston

Sure, a lot of homes in this area are going for over asking price, but that doesn’t mean others aren’t seeing a price cut. In the past 30 days, 51 Reston homes were reduced in price, according to Homesnap. A few of the most recent price reductions include:. 3 BD/2...
Charlotte Brigham of Brigham Real Estate Sales Beautiful Lake Austin Waterfront Estate for $5.25 Million

AUSTIN, TX - Brigham Real Estate LLC is pleased to announce the sale of 4511 Island Cove, Austin TX 78731, listed at $5,250,000, represented by Charlotte Brigham. This quintessential Mediterranean masterpiece offers over 180 feet of Lake Austin waterfront and is a former Women's Symphony League Showhouse. Designed in the classic Italian Renaissance style by Impact Design, the residence was built by custom builder Keith Schoenfelt of Corias Homes. The property offers incredible outdoor space with flat walkout waterfront access. It is situated on a double sized flat lot with no steps, two boat docks, extended patios, loggias and gardens.
Proptech Changing the Face of Real Estate?

Proptech applications are swiftly growing in real estate as the industry looks to implement a new generation of innovation to simplify processes and create a competitive advantage. The Urban Land Institute, in partnership with Goodwin, recently released a report—Proptech: Changing the Way Real Estate Is Done—to help the industry understand how companies are integrating this technology and how it will impact business functions.
STUDENT LOANS AND REAL ESTATE

Student loans have been in the news recently with lots of talk about forgiving some or all of the outstanding student loan debt in the United States. Many would-be homebuyers aren’t able to qualify for a mortgage loan because of their student loan debt and the effect it has on their debt ratio.

