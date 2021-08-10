Ocean Shores Waterfront Real Estate

There are four siblings involved in trying to sell a house. The Realtor has it listed a price that two of us feel is too low. His hope/plan is to have an offer at the open house the day the house is listed. It seems like this will trigger an aggressive buyer to either offer this lower list price or an even lower lowball offer. Can we hold out if an offer is less than the list price? So, this is the flip side to your article "Making an Offer Before the Open House." How can we remain open to higher offers without losing the buyer?