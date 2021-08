Illinois basketball is still trying to add to their class of 2022, and they moved one step closer to accomplishing this goal last Friday. The 2022 class for the Illini is guard-heavy right now with three guards pledged. While the class is still ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, the Orange and Blue are looking to strengthen the group by adding someone who can play the No. 3 or No. 4 spot on the floor. Brice Sensabaugh might be the recruit they are looking for.