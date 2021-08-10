CipherTrace: Losses in crypto crimes dropped to $681 million in July
Losses in crypto crimes have dropped significantly since January 2021. However, the criminal records in the DeFi are still soaring, with about $474 million lost so far. A new report from CipherTrace confirms a significant drop in total losses incurred in crypto crimes this year, despite a spike in decentralized finance-related crimes. The decrease is a testament to the industry’s growing level of security infrastructure and maturity, according to the cryptocurrency intelligence company.www.cryptopolitan.com
