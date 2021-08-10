Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CipherTrace: Losses in crypto crimes dropped to $681 million in July

By Ibiam Wayas
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosses in crypto crimes have dropped significantly since January 2021. However, the criminal records in the DeFi are still soaring, with about $474 million lost so far. A new report from CipherTrace confirms a significant drop in total losses incurred in crypto crimes this year, despite a spike in decentralized finance-related crimes. The decrease is a testament to the industry’s growing level of security infrastructure and maturity, according to the cryptocurrency intelligence company.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ciphertrace#Rug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsthreatpost.com

Crypto Hack Earned Crooks $600 Million

In one of the largest cryptocurrency hacks to date, cyberattackers reportedly stole millions from the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network. Attackers reportedly stole $600 million from the cryptocurrency platform Poly Network, in what experts say is one of the largest crypto heists to date. Poly Network, a decentralized finance...
MarketsPosted by
AFP

The curious case of the $600 million crypto heist

Cryptocurrency investors have been transfixed over the past few days by the antics of a mysterious hacker who stole more than $600 million -- before gradually giving it back. But was the thief a good samaritan who stole the money to expose a dangerous security flaw, or did they simply realise they were about to be caught? The hacker struck Poly Network, a company that handles cryptocurrency transfers, on Tuesday in one of the biggest thefts of digital monies in history. But by Thursday the perpetrator had given back almost all of the stolen funds in a slow trickle of transactions.
Marketsinvestortelegraph.com

$600 million stolen in the biggest crypto theft in history

Hackers have stolen some $600 million in cryptocurrency from the decentralized finance platform Poly Network, in what it says is the largest theft in online history. A vulnerability in Poly Network allowed the hacker to make off with the funds, the platform said on Tuesday, requesting the attacker to return the money. “The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in history, the money you stole is from tens of thousands of crypto community members… you should talk to us to work out a solution”, Poly Network wrote in a letter to the attacker it posted on Twitter.
Marketsslashdot.org

Largest crypto heist to date stole $600 million

Exploiting a vulnerability in the decentralized finance platform Poly Network, hackers were able to steal $600 million in cryptocurrency, the largest crypto currency haul to date. Poly Network has since pleaded with the hackers to return their ill-gotten gains. From the article:. "The amount of money you hacked is the...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC breaks above $170, targets $180 next?

LTC moved higher yesterday. $170 mark broken overnight. LTC/USD targets $180 resistance next. Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today as bulls continued to push the market higher overnight and broke past the $170 resistance. Therefore, we expect LTC/USD to target the $180 mark next and start retracing from there later this week.
Economydecrypt.co

Billions in Crypto Tied to Crime Has Flowed Into China Since 2019: Report

Chinese crypto addresses associated with illegal activity have sent and received billions of dollars, Chainalysis found. This dirty money is used for scams and darknet market operations, such as drug trafficking. But despite the big numbers, the volume of criminal crypto addresses is falling. China still has one of the...
Economyinvesting.com

Crypto Market Watch: July 2021 Monthly Roundup

Binance is facing more regulatory pressure. MicroStrategy and Other Top Firms Add BTC to Their Holdings. The blockchain game Axie has been rising and gaining a lot of public interest. Ethereum Formally Launched Eth2 Proposal dubbed as EIP-3675. Bitcoin is Back in the Game at $42K. July has been a...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Drug dealer charged with laundering of 2,933 BTC on Darknet

The crypto industry has been primarily associated with criminal activities due to incidents like crypto laundering. One such case has been reported concerning Ryan Farace, a darknet user with the username “Xanaxman.”. The drug dealer has been charged with laundering of over 2,933 Bitcoin, which amounts to roughly 136M USD.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: A LINK/USD rally on the sides after asset crosses $26.00 level

Overnight, LINK/USD retraced and tested the previous $25. As of this writing, Chainlink is trading at $26.76 against the US dollar. In our Chainlink price analysis, LINK/USD pair price has been trending upwards since breaking of resistance near $25. The coin’s price action retraced a descending triangle at the close of yesterday’s session to a higher low of $23.9. However, an early morning uptrend saw the bulls break above $25 and we anticipate that trend to continue and set the next major support level at $30.
Public Safetyrhpolice.org

July 2021 UCR Part 1 Crime Comparisons

(The Year-over-Year chart compares the same month in 2019, 2020, and 2021) The FBI’s UCR Program collects statistics on the number of offenses known to law enforcement. In the traditional Summary Reporting System (SRS), there are eight crimes, or Part I offenses, (murder and nonnegligent homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny-theft, and arson) to be reported to the UCR Program. For more information, visit the FBI’s UCR website.
Public Safetypersoncountylife.com

Crime Reports July 26 - Aug. 2

7:28 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering and injury to real …. This content is only avaiable to subscribers. If you are a subscriber, please log in or create a website account. Otherwise, please consider supporting community journalism by subscribing.
AgricultureBBC

Cost of rural crime drops, but fly-tipping up

The cost of rural crime dropped significantly in Northern Ireland in 2020, but fly-tipping and incidents of dog attacks on livestock rose sharply. Rural crime cost an estimated £2.1m in 2020 compared to £3.3m in 2019, a decrease of about 37%. NFU Mutual said the drop was due to Covid-19...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy