CipherTrace: Losses in crypto crimes dropped to $681 million in July

Cryptocurrency investors have been transfixed over the past few days by the antics of a mysterious hacker who stole more than $600 million -- before gradually giving it back. But was the thief a good samaritan who stole the money to expose a dangerous security flaw, or did they simply realise they were about to be caught? The hacker struck Poly Network, a company that handles cryptocurrency transfers, on Tuesday in one of the biggest thefts of digital monies in history. But by Thursday the perpetrator had given back almost all of the stolen funds in a slow trickle of transactions.