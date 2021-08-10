Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Can BCH break above $600?

Price levels of Chainlink falling rapidly according to today’s chart. Chainlink is stuck at a resistance of $26.77. Support is for Chainlink is at $24.4 currently. The latest Chainlink price analysis is going towards a bearish direction, with a resistance of $26.773. The bears are ruling the market at the time of writing and a further decline in the Chainlink price is expected. There have been instances in the past few hours where bulls have tried to make a comeback but failed. The bears continue to be in lead and making efforts to take the price below $26.799.