Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Can BCH break above $600?
Bitcoin Cash price is expected to break above $600. BCH faces resistance at $600 and further above at the $620 mark. The Bitcoin Cash price found strong support at the $400 price level which enabled the buyers to initiate a bull rally to the current $600 price level. While the bulls show clear market dominance, the price action still finds strong resistance at the $600 level which needs a breakthrough before BCH can stabilize at the level.www.cryptopolitan.com
