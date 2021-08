Starting August 16th, for the State of Kansas to be in compliance with federal regulations, the treasurer’s office will no longer be able to register a vehicle without a title. In the past, we have issued a temporary courtesy registration for those without a title, we can no longer do that. NMVTIS (National Motor Vehicle Title Information System), was established under the Anti Car Theft Act of 1992 and was reauthorized under the Anti Car Theft Improvements Act of 1996. It is a tool designed to assist state vehicle title agencies, vehicle title investigators, and law enforcement in deterring and preventing vehicle related crimes. It is intended to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles.