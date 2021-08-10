(Published in the Woodward New...

Cancel
Oklahoma State

(Published in the Woodward News...

Woodward News
 6 days ago

Case No PB-2021-43 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF. NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the Estate of Neil Richard Watson, deceased, that on the 5th day of August, 2021, Debra Lynn Watson filed a Petition requesting that Letters of Administration be granted to her, that she be appointed Personal Representative, that the heirs of said decedent be judicially determined and that an Appraisal be waived.

