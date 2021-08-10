Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hartford, CT

Hearing on Tesla set for Wednesday

By Joseph Villanova jvillanova@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56bP_0bNJuAYu00
Buy Now A Tesla at a charging station in Windsor Locks. Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday night regarding a permit for a Tesla showroom and service center at 300 Connecticut Blvd.

East Hartford, CT (300 Connecticut) LLC is seeking a special use permit to construct a direct sales showroom and garage for electric vehicles made and sold by Tesla. The agenda also lists a review to modify, suspend or revoke an identical permit by InSite Development Services of Illinois.

PUBLIC HEARING

WHEN: The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tesla’s permit application as part of their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WHERE: Town Council Chambers in East Hartford Town Hall, 740 Main Street, East Hartford, CT. Those attending are required to wear a mask.

In April, the PZC approved the permit for InSite, but the decision was blocked by a lawsuit filed by Hoffman Auto Group claiming the commission made procedural mistakes.

The issue at the center of the lawsuit was an event in March where InSite was involuntarily dissolved by the state of Illinois for failing to pay a fee. A lawyer that represented InSite said the fee was paid quickly and the company would have been considered operational under Illinois law.

The lawsuit was filed in June, and the last action was a motion for extension of time to plead in July.

InSite then formed East Hartford, CT (300 Connecticut) LLC and applied for the same permit under the name of the new entity in May. The public hearing on that application was originally scheduled for June 9, but was ultimately postponed to Aug. 11.

At the time, PZC members said they wanted to wait to hear advice from town lawyers about the pending lawsuit filed by the rival car dealership that lists the town as a defendant.

InSite lawyers indicated that the company could transfer any rights it may have pertaining to the original permit to their newly formed entity.

Tesla has long lobbied to sell its electric cars directly to Connecticut customers. The legislature’s Transportation Committee approved a bill on March 24 that would have cleared the way, but the bill never made it out of committee.

The issue has been debated in Connecticut for years, forcing residents who want to purchase a Tesla to do so in another state.

The Federal Trade Commission and Tesla have stated that selling directly to the consumer reduces end prices, increases consumer choice between industry brands, and gives manufacturers greater control over marketing and sales.

Opponents, including the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Automobile Dealers Association, have said the direct sales model reduces price competition, lowers consumer safety and is less committed to investing in local communities.

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
332
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Legislature#Town Council Chambers#Pzc#Hoffman Auto Group#Transportation Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reports, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy