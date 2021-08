LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here is a list of events open to the public. Absolute Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Heating is hosting their 3rd annual backpack giveaway starting at 11 a.m. at 7009 CR 1500 in Lubbock. One backpack per student and students must be present to receive their backpack. They have 300 available. They will also be serving hotdogs while supplies last.