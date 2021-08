This was a long, strange, eventful night in Camden Yards. Initially the game was delayed about two hours for an absolute deluge that had both dugouts flooded and the beat writers posting ominous pictures of the murky skies. When things finally got underway, the game moved pretty briskly until a scary moment for the Tigers in the eighth inning, but we’ll get to all that. In the end, the Tigers bullpen was rock solid once again, and the offense had a strong night to power them to a 9-4 win.