Rays rally past Red Sox 8-4, extend lead in AL East

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- — Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejía singled with the bases loaded in the ninth, Boston's Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, and it helped the Rays rally past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay's lead in the AL East is now up to...

Comments / 1

