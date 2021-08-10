Rays rally past Red Sox 8-4, extend lead in AL East

Any hope that the Red Sox returning to Fenway after their dreadful 10-game road trip would turn things around were dashed on Tuesday, as the team just kept their terrible run going. And keeping with the theme of the month, it was another gut punch. Boston got a mostly strong start from Eduardo Rodriguez, and even got what seemed like a huge, momentum-swinging three-run shot from Hunter Renfroe. A big missed opportunity with the bases loaded from J.D. Martinez felt like a turning point, and shortly thereafter two of their best relievers all year — Garrett Whitlock and Matt Barnes — totally melted down, with the latter in particular struggling as the Red Sox dropped yet another winnable game.